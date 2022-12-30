Board of Supervisors to Have Changing of the Guard

INDEPENDENCE – Inyo County’s Board of Supervisors will look a lot different when it convenes for its first meeting

of 2023.

The Board and staff will officially welcome newly elected District 1 Supervisor Trina Orrill and District 3 Supervisor Scott Marcellin on Tuesday, January 3 when the duo takes its hard-won seats on the dais after successful runoff elections in November.

Both incoming supervisors come from the private sector where each owns a small business in the Bishop area. They also both have prior experience in public service – Marcellin as a longtime member of the

Bishop Rural Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners and Orrill as a member of the Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Marcellin and Orrill won runoff elections in November to replace longtime Supervisors Rick Pucci and Dan Totheroh, respectively. The outgoing public servants are retiring with a combined 20 years of service on the Board of Supervisors.

Pucci and Totheroh were treated to fond farewells at the final meeting of 2022. In addition to approving proclamations on December 20 honoring the supervisors for their years of diligent and dedicated service, remaining Board members Jeff Griffiths, Jennifer Roeser, and Matt Kingsley shared their individual well wishes, favorite memories, and overall admiration. Staff members also chimed in with their expressions of gratitude for Pucci and

Totheroh’s leadership and support.

Supervisors Orrill and Marcellin will be sworn in during the traditional, ceremonial swearing-in ceremony scheduled for noon January 3, 2023 in the historic courtroom on the top floor of the Inyo County Courthouse, 168 N. Edwards St. Presiding Judge Stephen M. Place will preside over the ceremony and the public is welcome to attend.

Marcellin and Orrill are both eager to start in their new roles.

“I look forward to my first meeting as District 3 Supervisor,” said Marcellin. “I cannot replace the knowledge that Supervisor Pucci brought to the district, but I can bring a new perspective and knowledge of my own. I will take this oath knowing the responsibility it carries. I look forward to serving the people of District 3 and Inyo County.”

“It is such an honor to be sworn in as District 1 Supervisor, joining Inyo County’s team of elected representatives. I truly look forward to serving District 1, our County, and its communities and am excited to be working alongside the many dedicated individuals who keep Inyo County running,” Orrill said. “I would like to extend a special thank you to outgoing Supervisors Totheroh and Pucci for their many years of dedication and service to Inyo County and its residents. Taking my seat amongst the current supervisors, I look forward to working toward the goals the residents of District 1 shared with me during my campaign, and much more for the benefit of Inyo County.”

Also being sworn in this coming Tuesday are Superintendent of Schools Barry Simpson, Assessor Dave Stottlemyre, Auditor-Controller Amy Shepherd, Coroner Jason Molinar, District Attorney Tom Hardy, Public Administrator/Public Guardian Patricia Barton, and Treasurer-Tax Collector Alisha McMurtrie – all of whom won uncontested races for re-election.

Joining the incumbents will be Clerk-Recorder Danielle Sexton, who was appointed by the Board in 2021 to serve out the remainder of the then-vacant term and won election to a full term in November; and Stephanie Rennie, chief investigator for the D.A.’s Office who won the runoff election for Sheriff.

Orrill and Marcellin are not the only new faces joining the County team. New Inyo County Film Commissioner Jesse Steele replaces longtime Film Commissioner Chris Langley, whose service has been greatly appreciated.

Steele can be reached at (760) 938-0144 or film@inyocounty.us. Orrill can be reached at (760) 878-8818 or torrill@inyocounty.us. Contact Marcellin at (760) 878-8791 or smarcellin@inyocounty.us.