The 33rd Annual KIDS FISHING FESTIVAL returns to Mammoth’s SnowCreek Resort ponds from 8am-1pm on July 30th. Rods & reels are provided as are guides to help the kids catch our 1 pound trout with Power bait supplied by Berkley. There are several educational booths from the CA. Dept. of Fish & Wildlife such as a casting booth, archery lessons, dissection, and lots more. The Mammoth Lakes Lions Club offers donuts, orange juice and coffee plus the Latin Market will have their Mexican food truck. This FREE event is sponsored by Eastern Sierra Artists and the Town of Mammoth Lakes. Go to KidsFishFest.com for more information or call 760-937-2942. No advance registration is required.