KEN HARRISON, KIBS NEWSMAN HAS PASSED AWAY

With heavy hearts, the KIBS/KBOV family is sad to announce the passing of our News Director, Ken Harrison. Ken left this world early on the morning of July 21st, holding the hand of the love of his life and devoted partner, Sonya Hernandez. Ken leaves behind, sons Johnny Harrison and Trevor Harrison; sister Brenda Robinson; niece’s Cheri Noel, Kandi Archibald, and nephew Greg Kennedy.

As well as Sonya and her son, Chase.

We are devastated by his passing, and relieved his suffering is over.

Ken lived his life to the brim in service to others. He will be forever remembered for his work in Unity Church, involvement and commitment to his home town community and in the community of Bishop, where he found a second chance to live his best life in a place he had always loved, with a job and partner he adored.

Always ready to lend a hand to inform, entertain and connect with others, he lived several lives in his one lifetime. Truly making a lasting and profound difference in the lives of so many. Ken wore many hats and touched many lives – as a father, partner, writer, broadcaster, DJ, comedian, angler and mentor to the masses.

Ken Harrison was a good man.

We will remember our friend Ken with love and affection.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help Sonya with Ken’s final expenses can be sent to Sonya Hernandez, care of KIBS.