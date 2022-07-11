Fairview Fire Update from the BVFD

At 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, the Bishop Fire Department was dispatched to Fairview Circle for a

structure fire. When the first unit arrived at the scene, three structures were already fully engulfed, with

fire rapidly spreading into the nearby brush and neighboring residences due to windy, dry conditions.

Seeing the magnitude of the incident, Bishop Fire requested mutual aid from throughout the region.

Southern California Edison cut electricity to the surrounding area, and CalFire immediately directed their

units towards the spreading vegetation fire to protect nearby neighborhoods.

Friday’s high winds, along with narrow access areas, propane tank involvement, and a lack of nearby fire

hydrants severely hampered firefighting efforts. Firefighters were forced to withdraw from Fairview

Circle and had to fight the fire from Watterson Road. Seventeen water tenders made multiple trips to

draft sites and fire hydrants to provide enough water to suppress the blaze.

Tumbleweed Lane and Indian Creek Drive were evacuated as the fire spread. These evacuation orders

were lifted later in the evening once forward progression of the fire was stopped. The Watterson Road

area remained evacuated until mid-afternoon on Saturday as fire crews continued mop-up efforts.

Firefighting resources remained at the scene throughout the night Friday, all day Saturday, and continue

to patrol the area as needed.

Nine residences and approximately 20 outbuildings were destroyed in the fire. Four additional

residences were damaged. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and is believed to be

accidental in nature.

One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation during the Fairview incident. The firefighter was transported

to Northern Inyo Hospital by Symons Emergency Services and was released later Friday night after

treatment. One civilian was injured.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who lost their homes and were displaced by this fire,”

said Bishop Fire Chief Joe Dell. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who stepped up to help fight this

fire, and to everyone who continues to help those affected.”

The Bishop Fire Department would like to extend a huge thank-you to the numerous agencies that

responded from throughout the Eastern Sierra to help fight the Fairview Fire, including Big Pine,

Independence, Lone Pine, White Mountain, Chalfant Valley, June Lake, Antelope Valley, Wheeler Crest,

Mammoth Lakes, Long Valley, CalFire and the Inyo National Forest. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office,

Symons Emergency Services, Reach Air Medical Services, the Bishop Police Department, Inyo County

Health and Human Services, Mountain Warfare Training Center (Pickel Meadows), the Los Angeles

Department of Water and Power, Indian Creek Mutual Water Company, Bishop Public Works and the

American Red Cross also provided assistance during and after the fire.

Additional thanks go to Two Brothers from Italy in Big Pine, who shut down their restaurant to make

pizzas that they then donated to the firefighters, Vons of Bishop, which donated sandwiches, snacks and

water, and the countless other groups and individuals who came forward to support the firefighting and

recovery efforts.