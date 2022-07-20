Bishop Chamber Golf Fun Day

The Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Bishop Country Club for a fun afternoon of golf, games and great food! Slated for Saturday, July 30th. This golf event is not your typical tournament, but it will be a whole lot of fun for players of all skill levels!



Each hole will feature a different game with prizes for each two-person team. Everyone who plays will also be entered into a raffle for big prizes, including cash, gift certificates, and a brand new Ashley furniture rocking recliner! All players will also be treated to a delicious barbecue dinner.

Cost is just $50 per person and includes golf games, cart, raffle entry and dinner! Check-in begins at 3pm with golf games starting at 4pm. This event is open to everyone – members, non-members, good golfers & hackers too! Proceeds will benefit the Bishop Chamber of Commerce, a community based non-profit organization that works hard to improve our local economy. Space is limited, so register today by following the golf fun day link on www.bishopvisitor.com.