Brandy Scott, of Bishop, was the Grand Prize winner of our annual Land of Lunker contest, which ran up to the opening weekend. Callers during the Gary Young Morning Show guess the weight – 2, 3, 4, or 5-pound Lunker they would virtually “catch.” Win or not, callers’ got a limited edition Land of Lunkrer T-Shirt, and their names were put into the proverbial hat.

The Grand Prize drawing, held on Monday (5-2) went to Brandy. She wins a two-night stay at the contest’s sponsor, Tom’s Place Resort.