Bronco Baseball Season Ends

Round one of the CIF D4 playoffs did not go as planned for the Bishop Broncos losing to Garces Memorial by a final score of 8-2.

Garces Memorial, which played in a higher division during league play was dropped down to Division 4 for the playoffs while Bishop was moved up to D4 because of their excellent record during league play. These kind of things just do not make sense except for the higher-ups in the Central Section CIF office.

Senior Bronco players playing their last game were Acie Valdivia, Jake Frigerio, Kennedy Batchelder and Hector Martinez.

Frigerio had a hot bat and stole 4 bases during the game but the Bronco bats were having a hard time getting the runners in scoring position to come home due to the good pitching by Garces Memorial.

Albert Cano went 1 for 3 and scored 1 run

Riley Eropkin was 1 for 3

Jake Frigerio was 2 for 3 with 1 run scored

Kennedy Batchelder was 1 for 3 batting

Garces pitching held the Broncos to just 5 hits.

Great season for the Bishop Bronco Baseball team but we are left with a sour taste in our mouth by the selection committee in the Central Section CIF.