Stage 3 Water Restrictions for Mammoth

A Level 3 Water Supply Shortage has been declared by the Mammoth Community Water District.

Under Level 3 restrictions, irrigation is only allowed two days a week – Thursday and Sunday for odd number addresses, Wednesday and Saturday for even number addresses. Irrigation can only occur during the hours of 1 am to 6 am and 8 pm to 11 pm.

MCWD reminds that Mammoth relies on local water supplies and does not use imported water.

“During the Level 3 Water Restriction imposed in 2015, we saw a 38 percent reduction in water demand from our customers,” stated Board President Tom Smith. “The state recognized our community for this accomplishment, and we are optimistic that we will see the same response this year.”

The jump from Stage 1 to Stage 3 coincides with Governor Newsom’s order for water suppliers to step up their response to the

current drought in California.

MCWD encourages the community to participate in the Indoor Rebate Program as well as the new Turf Replacement Rebate Program.

MCWD website, www.mcwd.dst.ca.us.