Cerro Coso College to Offer Addiction Studies

Are you interested in the growing field of drug and alcohol dependency treatment, prevention, and education? Cerro Coso Community College is offering NEW classes in Addiction Studies this fall.

Professor Melissa Bowen will instruct three new online courses in Addiction Studies this fall.

Courses are entitled Introduction to Addiction Studies, Physiological Effects of Addiction, and Addiction Prevention, Intervention, Treatment, and Recovery,

Students will explore both theoretical and evidence-based concepts, practices, and policies of Addiction and Recovery. Coursework will look at the mental and behavioral impact of substance use, addiction, and recovery on individuals, families, and communities while also considering how problems and solutions must meet the concerns of multicultural and diverse populations.

Students interested in further pursuing an education in Addiction Studies are encouraged to contact the College Counseling Department at 760-384-6219 or email counseling_forms@cerrocoso.edu.

Cerro Coso, our Home town College, is now registering for Summer and Fall classes.