Body Recovered On Mt. Whitney Trail

During the early afternoon of Monday April 18, Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of a deceased body below the 99 switchbacks of the Mt. Whitney main trail.

Due to the time of day, Inyo County Search and Rescue planned a recovery for the following morning. However, by Tuesday AM, there were extreme high winds that would inhibit an aircraft to reach the subject’s location.

Inyo SAR and California Highway Patrol H80 decided to attempt the recovery at first light on Wednesday. They were able to fly over the subject’s location Wednesday morning, but due to high gusts of wind they were unable to land or hoist. Inyo SAR and CHP H80 then attempted to fly again early afternoon.

On second attempt, they were turned around before reaching the subject’s location. High winds and snow deterred further attempts for the remainder of the week but on Saturday April 23, with a clear weather window, CHP H80 was able to fly and insert two Inyo SAR members via hoist to retrieve the deceased subject.