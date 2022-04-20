Bishop Bronco’s Buck Kern Valley

Bishop Bronco’s defeated the visiting Kern Valley Broncs on Tuesday, April 19.

The Broncos got things moving in the first inning when Reese Dondero homered on a 0-1 count, scoring three runs.

Jake Frigerio got the start for Bishop Broncos. The fireballer surrendered four runs on three hits over two innings, striking out two. Acie Valdivia shoved from the mound for 3 innings, giving up 2 hits and striking out one.

Caleb Gillem collected four hits in four at-bats, as Bishop Broncos defeated Kern Valley 18-6 on Tuesday. Gillem singled in the first, singled in the second, tripled in the third, and singled in the fourth.

The Bishop Broncos collected 18 hits on the day. Gillem, Acie Valdivia, Jamisen Wolfe, Jonathan Thomson, Dondero, and Frigerio each had multiple hits for Bishop Broncos. Kennedy Batchelder led Bishop Broncos with five stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 12 stolen bases.

Here are the stats . . .

Jake Frigerio, 2-4, single and a triple, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases

Riley Eropkin, 1-3, single

Reese Dondero, 2-4, single and homeroom, 3 RBIs

Albert Cano, 1-1 single

Jonathan Thomson, 2-2, both singles

Acie Valdivia, 3-4, 2 singles and a double, 2 RBIs

Caleb Gillem, 4-4, 3 RBIs, 2 stolen bases

Kennedy Batchelder, 1-2, 2 RBIs, 5 stolen bases

Bodie Garcia, 1 RBI

Jamisen Wolfe, 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases.

Our 7 – 0 undefeated-in-league Broncos head to take on the 1 – 4 Frazier Mountain Falcons on Friday.

Listen to AM 1230 KBOV for complete game coverage with play-by-play announcer Adam Gonzalez. Live coverage starts with “Broncos Live” at 3:00 PM.

Game Photos Courtesy of Gary Young Photography