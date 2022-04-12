All Three Local CDFW Hatcheries Now Opened to the Public

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce that our local CDFW hatcheries – Black Rock and Fish Springs in Independence, and Hot Creek in Mammoth, reopened to the public on Thursday, April 7. The facilities have been closed to visitors for nearly two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public is welcome again at outdoor areas including raceways and picnic spots. Hatcheries offer numerous activities including fish feeding, nature walks and educational kiosks.

“A visit to a fish hatchery is a fun-filled outing for both kids and adults – and it’s free, which is a difficult opportunity to find in today’s world,” said Ken Kundargi, CDFW’s Hatchery Program Manager. “The staff are excited to welcome the public back. The atmosphere at our hatcheries has just not been the same without visitors. Please come see us soon!”

For more information see: Information about specific hatcheries, including locations, hours, directions and safety guidelines.