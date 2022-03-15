KIBS/KBOV Announcements

Winner, Winner, Plant Some Vegi’s For Dinner

Congratulations to Lucio Gonzalez of Bishop for being one of 15 winners in KIBS’ “Luck of the Irish” contest. He was the correct caller after hearing the Leprechaun announce . . .  “Call In and Win!”

Listener Lucio won a $25 Gift Card to Wye Road Feed & Supply. His name is put into the Grand Prize drawing for a $250 Gift Card from Manor Market.

The Grand Prize winner will be drawn on the Gary Young Morning Show during the 7:00 AM hour on St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday

One more day to win $25 Gift Cards – Wednesday, March 16th.