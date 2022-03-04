Welcome Back Spring Animals and Birds

“Is this a good time to trim my trees and shrubs?” people are asking counselors at Wildcare Eastern Sierra. Our off-and-on, warm and cold, drought-ridden winter has confused our Eastern Sierra mammals, birds, reptiles, insects, plants, trees and people!

March 20 is officially the first day of sprin. Yet an early nest of baby rabbits was found in Chalfant in December! Mammoth residents have reported that local Ravens are already readying their nests!

Tree-trimming or removal is best done before our native wild birds build nests and lay eggs. Look carefully for nesting birds before pruning or removing limbs. Most bird parents keep their young safe from predators by hiding and camouflaging nests, making them hard to see. It is illegal to interfere with nests once they are active,

Wildcare Eastern Sierra’s Director Cindy Kamler says, “Please don’t hesitate to give us a call for advice and assistance in making a “Garden of Eden” for you and your wild neighbors.”

For further information, contact Cindy or Danielle at 760-872-1487 or lkamler@earthlink.net.