New Mt. Whitney District Ranger Is A Local

The Inyo National Forest is pleased to welcome Julie Hall, the new District Ranger for the Mt. Whitney Ranger District.

Julie has strong ties to the Eastern Sierra. Her father retired from the Inyo National Forest in 1992 as the Forest Recreation Staff Officer and still lives in Bishop. Her family relocated to Bishop with his job and she attended high school here.

Julie comes from San Bernardino National Forest where she was the District Ranger on the San Jacinto Ranger District, stationed in Idyllwild, CA.

Julie began her Forest Service career in 1985 as a Youth Conservation Corps employee on the Inyo. She worked as a temporary employee in recreation and visitor information services during college and after graduating. From there, she joined the Inyo full time, enjoying numerous roles, including engineering program manager, civil rights officer, and administrative officer.

“I’m excited to be back in the Eastern Sierra, continuing my passion for serving the public with the Forest Service,” Julie said. “I feel like I have come home, and I look forward to meeting district residents and stakeholders and working with them for years to come.”

Photo Courtest of Inyo National Forest