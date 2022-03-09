New Lower Speed Limit Coming to June Lake

The Mono County Board of Supervisors, using a new state law for establishing speed limits, approved a lower speed limit for Main Street through the June Lake Village.

The new speed limit will be posted at 15 MPH. Previously, “downtown” business districts with on-street parking used to be equally posted at 25 MPH statewide, under the Prima Facie speed law.

Specifically, AB43 authorizes local jurisdictions to find a speed limit “more than reasonable or safe,” to reduce it from statewide vehicle code.

For decades, the Golden State observed the 85th percentile speed limit rule – the speed at or below which 85% of vehicles travel in free-flowing traffic.

The rule change allows local authorities when performing an engineering and traffic survey, to consider the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians, as well.

Critics say lowering limits too much can be problematic. They add those speed variances also can create more conflicts and passing maneuvers, Additionally, opponents say lowering speed limits by itself will not reduce speed. Instead, it will criminalize normal behavior and will not make streets safer.

CHP is the agency that would enforce the lower speed limit.