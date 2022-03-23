BRONCO VARSITY BATS STAY HOT

After dropping 29 runs on Lone Pine last week the Bishop Boys Varsity Team stayed hot and downed Frazier 26-4.

Acie Valdivia got the start on the mound for the Broncos and pitched 3.1 solid innings after giving up 2 runs in the top of the first inning. After that, Acie was on his game and the team gave him a ton of run support scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Reece Dondero was the RBI leader of the game with 5 on 4 hits.

Jake Frigerio scored 4 runs with 2 hits and 2 RBI’s

Riley Eropkin scored 4 runs on 2 hits and 4 RBI’s

Acie Valdivia scored twice, had 2 hits with 1 RBI

Reece Dondero scored three times with 4 hits and 5 RBI’s

Albert Cano scored twice, 3 hits and 4 RBI’s

Cain Omohundro scored 4 times on 2 hits with 4 RBI’s

Caleb Gillem 3 runs 3 hits with 2 RBI’s

Kennedy Batchelder 2 runs on 2 hits with 2 RBI’s

Next up in the Mammoth Huskies on Friday. We will see if the Huskies can slow down the Bronco Baseball hitting machine.

Photos by Gary Young Photography.