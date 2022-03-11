Arrested With Dynamite

On March 10, at approximately 9:30 AM, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a domestic dispute inside one of the rooms of the Quality Inn Motel in Lone Pine, CA. Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputies and CHP responded to the call.

Upon arrival, the male subject provide two false names but was later identified as David Iuele, a 33-year-old man from Glenwood, CO.

During Iuele’s interview with Sheriff’s deputies, the female subject left the room to take her dog outside near the back of the motel. A CHP officer was watching the female subject and noticed an orange wax paper-wrapped item near the back door of the motel room.

After realizing the item was a stick of dynamite, the CHP Officer placed the device in an open area approximately 10 yards from the motel.

After Ieule admitted the device was his, he was arrested and booked into the Inyo County Jail for transporting an explosive device, PC 18715(a)(2), and placing a destructive device in a public area, PC 18725 – both felony charges. Additionally, he was charged with providing false identification, PC 148.9. Bail has been set for $100,000.

The device was safely removed from the area and disposed of by the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

Photo Courtesy of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office