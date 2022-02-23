Volunteer Archheology at Manzanar

Manzanar National Historic Site’s award-winning public archeology program is returning with three projects this year. On March 24-29, May 27-31, and September 2-6, volunteers will have the opportunity to assist the National Park Service in uncovering and preserving Manzanar’s Hospital area, the Children’s Village orphanage, and the Administration and Staff Housing area.

Work at the Hospital will include rebuilding a collapsed rock wall, removing brush and dead trees, clearing flood deposits, resetting building footers, and excavating landscaping features.

At Children’s Village, volunteers will rebuild rustic wood fences, expose building footers, and clear brush and downed trees. In the Staff Housing area, volunteers will help with a controlled surface collection of artifacts and making repairs to a soon-to-be returned staff apartment building.

Volunteer positions are available to anyone age 15 and over who is physically able to work outdoors and participate in moderately strenuous activity. Previous archeological experience is helpful, but not necessary.

For more information or to sign up, please email jeff_burton@nps.gov

Photos Courtesy of the National Park SService