Two Bishop Bronco’s Sign Letters of Intent

Colt Matteson and Kennedy Batchelder signed their National Letter of Intent yesterday (Feb. 2) on National College Signing Day. Both Bronco Linebackers have accepted scholarships to play football next year.

Colt Matteson (L) will play at Eastern Oregon University. He will study Nursing.

Kennedy Batchelder (R) will play at McPherson College in Kansas. He will automotive engineering.

Bronco Linebacker coach, Chris Matteson says “ I am extremely proud of both of these boys and look forward to watching their success at the next level”.