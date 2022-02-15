Super Bowl Rams’ Team Member from Nevada Tribe

Congratulations to a Walker River Paiute and L.A. Rams lineman, Austin Corbett, # 63, who now owns a Super Bowl ring.

Corbett, a right guard, was on the field late for the game-winning score. He was in the team’s starting lineup, helping lead his team to victory Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

His prior success of being named one of the NFL’s Top 20 Linemen, and his team’s Super Bowl win, was celebrated online by many in Indian Country.

A former member of the Wolf Pack at the University of Nevada – Reno, Corbett, joined the UNR team as a walk-on. The Cleveland Browns selected him in the Second Round of the 2017 Draft and signed him to a four-year $10 million deal.

In October 2019, the Browns traded him to the Rams. With the season finale Super Bowl win, Corbett is now a free agent.

The Walker River Paiute Tribe is located just north of Walker Lake in the Hawthorne area, in Schurz, NV., and is home to 900 members.