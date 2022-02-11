Road Diet and Reverse Back-in Parking For Main Street in Lee Vining’s “Revitalization”

A road diet (395 reduced to one lane) and reverse back-in parking are two ideas being proposed by Caltrans for Lee Vining (Option #2 pictured. ) The project proposes to rehabilitate the existing 2 1/2 miles of Highway 395 through Lee Vining – replace, repair, or construct new pavement & facilities including drainage, sidewalks, curb ramps, driveways, street lighting, landscaping, a retaining wall, and guardrails. Four conceptual cross-section design options have been prepared for the community of Lee Vining.

Caltrans wants the community’s input. There are many ways you can submit your comments on this project:

​Fill out the Electronic Comment Card https://deavpm.wixsite.com/d9lvrehab/submit-comments

Or mail your written comments to: Caltrans District 9, Attn: Ryan Spaulding, 500 S. Main Street, Bishop, CA 93514

Or Email your comments directly to: Ryan.Spaulding@dot.ca.gov

The official comment period is from February 3 to March 4, 2022. Comments must be received by the comment period deadline to be addressed in the Final Environmental Document.

See the entire proposal at https://deavpm.wixsite.com/d9lvrehab