Community News, Local News

Road Diet and Reverse Back-in Parking For Main Street in Lee Vining’s “Revitalization”

A road diet (395 reduced to one lane) and reverse back-in parking are two ideas being proposed by Caltrans for Lee Vining (Option #2 pictured. )

The project proposes to rehabilitate the existing 2 1/2 miles of Highway 395 through Lee Vining – replace, repair, or construct new pavement & facilities including drainage, sidewalks, curb ramps, driveways, street lighting, landscaping, a retaining wall, and guardrails.

Four conceptual cross-section design options have been prepared for the community of Lee Vining.

Caltrans wants the community’s input. There are many ways you can submit your comments on this project:

Fill out the Electronic Comment Card https://deavpm.wixsite.com/d9lvrehab/submit-comments

Or mail your written comments to: Caltrans District 9, Attn: Ryan Spaulding, 500 S. Main Street, Bishop, CA 93514

Or Email your comments directly to: Ryan.Spaulding@dot.ca.gov

The official comment period is from February 3 to March 4, 2022.  Comments must be received by the comment period deadline to be addressed in the Final Environmental Document.

See the entire proposal at https://deavpm.wixsite.com/d9lvrehab

Caltrans pushed pack-in parking a few years ago with a revitalization of 395 in Bridgeport. One local business employee stated to KIBS/KBOV News, “The community hates it.”

The Mono Basin Regional Planning Advisory Committee will be meeting by Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 PM discussing this subject. To comment, log onto  Zoom Meeting ID 845 2784 7218 or by phone 669-900-6833, Password #1234.

The project is planned for a 2025 completion.