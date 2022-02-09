Nevada Donor Day Honoring NHP Trooper Micah May

Valentines Day, February 14, is also Nevada Donor Network Day honoring fallen Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May.

Trooper May, who died in the line of duty in July 2021, saved the lives of three people through the gift of organ donation.

The day also serves as a reminder that 597 Nevadans are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

While there are live special events in Reno and Las Vegas, every Nevada resident may celebrate by signing up to be a life-saving donor at www.nvdonor.org/dpsnhp and registering to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor, or by checking ‘YES’ to the organ donation question at a local Nevada DMV office.

Learn more about the Nevada Donor Network.