Lucky Winner Might Get Lucky?

Warren Boling of Bishop won the Love Is On The Air Cupid Contest Grand Prize, given away on Valentine’s Day.

The week before, on the Gary Young Morning Show, winners that were the correct caller upon hearing the designated love song of the hour, each won a $25 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.

Winners were put into the Grand Prize drawing for a romantic night’s stay at Convict Lake Resort and a $125 credit to The Restaurant at Convict Lake.

Listen to the Gary Young Show on KIBS, 6 AM – 10 AM. Our next contest – The Luck of the Irish, runs March 10 – 16.