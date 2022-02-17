Community News, Local News

Images of Fire on the Owens

Lead photo, 10:00 PM  Feb. 16, from top of Collins Road, looking south to 3 miles north of Big Pine. Photo by Ken Harrison

Only one hour into the fire, moving quickly south, winds up to 30 MPH. Photo by Gary Young
United Airlines flight arriving from San Francisco glides in through the smoke to Eastern Sierra Regional Airport. Photo by Gary Young
Fire expoldes and it heads quickly down the Owens River. Photo by Gary Young
Flames continue into early Thursday morning (2-17). Photo by CHP Officer Adam Otten
Fire closes three roads leading to the river on Wednesday. Line St., Warm Springs, and Collins Road. Early Thursday AM Hwy 168 was closed. Photo by CHP Officer Adam Otten