Community News, Local News Images of Fire on the Owens February 17, 2022 Ken Harrison Lead photo, 10:00 PM Feb. 16, from top of Collins Road, looking south to 3 miles north of Big Pine. Photo by Ken Harrison Only one hour into the fire, moving quickly south, winds up to 30 MPH. Photo by Gary Young United Airlines flight arriving from San Francisco glides in through the smoke to Eastern Sierra Regional Airport. Photo by Gary Young Fire expoldes and it heads quickly down the Owens River. Photo by Gary Young Flames continue into early Thursday morning (2-17). Photo by CHP Officer Adam Otten Fire closes three roads leading to the river on Wednesday. Line St., Warm Springs, and Collins Road. Early Thursday AM Hwy 168 was closed. Photo by CHP Officer Adam Otten