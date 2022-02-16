Geothermal Pipeline Closes Some Mammoth Public Trails

The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office and the Inyo National Forest are limiting some winter recreation access north of Shady Rest Park during the construction of a geothermal pipeline.

Ormat Technologies Inc. is undergoing pipeline construction as a component of the Casa Diablo IV Geothermal Development Project approved in 2013. Work is expected to be completed this spring.

For the time being, recreation access is limited on portions of Knolls Loop Trail, Nordic Ski Trails, Sawmill Cutoff Road and Sawmill Road, as plowing and tree cutting is underway. Roads may also be closed temporarily while work is underway. Signs have been installed to advise visitors of the activity.

The Casa Diablo IV (CD-IV) Geothermal Development Project is being developed by Ormat on federal geothermal leases administered by the Bureau of Land Management The CD-IV project will become the fourth power plant in the Mammoth Pacific geothermal complex and is expected to generate enough electricity to serve an additional 10,000 homes or roughly 33,000 citizens (outside of Mono County).