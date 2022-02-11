Does Your Veteran Need Help?

Are you a Veteran in crisis, or more than likely – a friend or family member of a Vet and you have concerns.

The Inyo/Mono County Veteran’s Service stands ready to help.

Most recently, returning Vets from Afghanistan, seeing the images of the withdrawal, are having a particularly rough time.

Family members and friends of Vets should be aware that their loved ones may not reach out for support, thinking they may be taking away resources from Vets that need it more. FALSE. All Vets earned the services available.

Reach out to Gorden Greene, Veterans Service Officer, ggreene@inyocounty.org, or 760-873-7850.

Veterans Crisis Line 800-273-8255 – Option 1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Or text to 838255, or online chat.

877-WAR-VETS Vet Center focusing on discussions with other Vets.

giveanhour.org – free mental health services to Vets.

Iraq and Afghanistan Vets of America (IAVA) 24/7/365, 855-91RAPID.

Inyo County Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline 800-841-5011

Also, Officer Greene is available to help with VA benefits, along with flags and Honor Guard services for memorials.

VETS . . . THANK YOU for your service!