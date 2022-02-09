Bishop High Mathletes Are Adding Up Wins

BUHS Mathletes are at the halfway point in their competitive season and are HOT, HOT, HOT! Both teams are in first place leading the league in team victories and individual ribbon accomplishments.

The JV team is led by captains Ashley Fitt and Alyssa Buchholz and is made up of Freshman Cooper Beard, Elias Downard, and Sydney Norcross and Sophomores Kate Anderson, Anwyn Benson, Audrey Cokeley, and Sam Wilson.

First place Bishop JV team currently has 109 points crushing second-place Tehachapi trailing with 59 points and third place Rosamond with 55 points.

BUHS Varsity is led by captains Lyndsey Rowan and Rose Bracken and is made up of Juniors Branden Gardea, Will Hennarty, Kyle Schaniel, Will Twomey and Seniors Kai Cokeley, Ethan Fahey, Abbey Gabriel, Mav Gaudet, Braeden McGrail, Richard Rubalcaba Garret Wesling, and Nathan Wesling.

The Mathletes League is made up of 4 JV Meets and 6 Varsity meets. The Bishop Varsity team is gripping first place tightly with 92 points followed by Tehachapi with 81 points and Rosamond with 72 points.

Coach DeeDee Buchholz said, “I’m so proud of these Mathletes and all students who place academics as a top priority. There are eight schools in our league, some three times the size of BUHS, which makes our many victories that much sweeter! I love coaching these kids, I really do have the best job ever. They work hard, love to compete, enjoy a good challenge, love winning but most importantly, are kind human beings.”

Way to go Bishop Mathletes!