Bishop High JV Mathletes Add Up to First Place

Bishop High’s Jr. Varsity Mathletes are the Champs of the four-school championships. Their season recently ended with an impressive First Place finish. The JV teams competed in four meets. Bishop took home first in each meet and brought home 22 individual ribbons!

Bishop was #1 with 143 points, Tehachapi #2 with 76 points, Boron #3 with 67 points and Rosamond #4 with 66 points.

The top 15 Mathletes in the league are awarded high honors. 7 out of the top 15 are Bishop players. Congratulations to #1 in the league Sam Wilson, #2 Ashley Fitt, #3 Elias Downard, #4 Alyssa Buchholz, #5 Cooper Beard, #9 Audrey Cokeley, and #13 Anwyn Benson.

Coach DeeDee Buchholz is very proud! “These kids are incredible! They are so smart and creative in their approach to solving problems. They work great together and enjoy competing, ” she reported.

“I see a very bright future for Bishop Mathletes! I am so impressed!”

We at KIBS/KBOV see a very bright future for our world with these high schoolers from Bishop.

Bishop High Mathletes at Boran Photo Courtesy of Coach Buchholz