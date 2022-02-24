1872 Lone Pine Earthquake Sesquicentennial Remembrance

Join the Eastern California Museum on Saturday, March 26, from 10:30—11:30 at the Gravesite of the 1872 Lone Pine Earthquake Victims. The State Monument is located on the west side of Highway 395 one mile north of Lone Pine.

150 years ago, the 1872 earthquake that struck the Eastern Sierra impacted lives, property, and landscapes. Hear stories and accounts of this powerful event!

Bring water, dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes. Park on the west side of Hwy. 395 – look for the parking assistants. The outdoor event with limited seating, Unfortunately, the trail to the gravesite is NOT wheelchair accessible and there is no railing along the steps.

For further information and questions, contact the Eastern California Museum at (760) 878-0258.

Photo Courtesy of Eastern California Museum .