VOTE: Which Team Is Your Eastern Sierra Team? Rams or 49’ers?

For this Sunday’s (1-30-22) NFC playoff game, vote by your posted comments below and possibly win a prize.  Rams? Or 49’ers?  (The Raiders and Chargers ain’t playin’ this time around, and “neither” is not an answer.)

Please also ID in which community do you reside? We’ll see if there’s a south/north, Inyo vs. Mono rivalry.

The winning team’s comments will be reviewed after the game, and the best comment will win a  gift certificate to a local merchant or restaurant from KIBS/KBOV’s Sports Director Ken Harrison.

 