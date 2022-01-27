Two Car Major Accident in Independence

(UPDATED BY CHP – Bishop on 1-26-22)

On Tuesday, January 25, at approximately 4:00 PM, the driver of a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, was traveling northbound on 395 in Independence, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a driver of a Toyota Rav4 SUV was traveling northbound 395 at approximately 30 MPH.

The driver of the SUV noticed the red pickup quickly approaching from behind. The driver of the SUV swerved to the left and into oncoming traffic lanes to avoid being struck by the pickup. Despite actions taken by the driver of the SUV, the pickup sideswiped the right side of the SUV.

The pickup continued northbound on 395 at a high rate of speed before swerving to the right. The pickup crashed into a light pole and into the long-vacant The Pines Restaurant building. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and he suffered major injuries.

Personnel from Independence Volunteer Fire Department, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, and Calfire extricated the driver from the wreckage. The driver was transported by Mercy Air helicopter to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment. Additional personnel from Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Caltrans, LADWP, and CHP, responded to the crash scene.

The names of the victims were not released by CHP. The speeding driver is a 41-year-old male from INdependence. The SUV driver is 31 and from Bishop. This crash is still under investigation by Bishop CHP.

(Media Note: Law enforcement agencies ask the media to use the term “crash” when reporting these stories. The term “accident” means there wasn’t a cause for this collision. This was not an “accident”)

Photo Courtesy of CHP – Bishop