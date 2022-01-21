Small Business Resource Center Plan Unvailed on Monday (1-24)

The County of Inyo is moving ahead with plans to open a one-stop-shop for new businesses.

To be known as the Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center, the draft plan will be presented to current businesses and entrepreneurs on Monday, January 24 at 2:00 p.m. on Zoom.

Already secured for the center’s site is the old Crafter’s Mall on Main St, The consultant on the proposed project is AccompanyCo and will be modeling, and with the support of, the active Small Business Development Center at Cal State College in Bakersfield.

The center will help new or expanding businesses with all facets of operations, finding locations, financing, regulations, permits, and development.

Register for the Zoom meeting/link through the Bishop Chamber of Commerce.