Open Auditions For Alice In Wonderland

This coming Monday, January 17th, (Martin Luther King Holiday), children from kindergarten to 8th grade are invited to audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Alice in Wonderland.

Auditions will be held at 3:00 PM at the Home Street Middle School’s Multi-Purpose Room. Children who make it into the play then rehearse after school daily to perform the play for the community the following Saturday, January 22nd.

Rehearsals and the performance will be on public school grounds and masks will be worn at all times inside. Additionally daily antigen tests may be required for participants. Let’s stay safe while having fun.

The Theater Group is very grateful to the Bishop Unified School District for funding this year’s production. For further information please contact Genevieve Woods at 760-258-6377.