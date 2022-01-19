Nomination Papers Pulled for Supervisor, Sheriff, & County Candidates

The hats are coming off and being tossed into the ring of the 2022 Election Season.

Inyo County Registrar of Voters Danielle Sexton reports to KIBS/KBOV News that four candidates have pulled nomination papers for the two, soon-to-be-vacant Supervisorial seats.

Trina Orill and Carl Hoelsther have pulled papers to run for the 1st Supervisorial District. Current Supervisor Dan Totheroh is not eligible for re-election due to district boundaries changing.

Former 2018 candidate for Sheriff Josh Nicholson, along with Todd Vogel, have pulled to run for the 3rd District, being vacated by retiring three-term Supervisor Rick Pucci.

While the Board of Supervisors are meeting today (Jan. 19) to start interviewing who will be appointed and serve as temporary Sheriff until the November election, four have taken out papers to run – Undersheriff Eric Prichard, Kelvin Johnson, Stephanie Renie, and Joe Vedder.

Of the nine elected Inyo County offices up for reelection, Superintendent of Schools (Barry Simpson), Assessor (Dave Stottlemeyer), Auditor (Amy Shepard), Clerk-Recorder (Danielle Sexton), Coroner (Jason Molinar), District Attorney (Tom Hardy), Public Administrator (Patricia Barton), Sheriff, Treasurer/Tax Collector (Alisha McMurtrie), all incumbents have pulled papers stating they will be up for re-election.

The “pulling of papers” does not mean one will actually file to appear on the June 7 California primary ballot. The deadline to file nomination signatures, and formally declare as a candidate, is March 11.

KIBS/KBOV News will update candidate information from the Registrar of Voters every Tuesday on our hourlong newscasts heard at 7 AM, 12 Noon, and 5 PM.