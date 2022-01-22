No, It Wasn’t A Wind-Caused Power Outage

Friday afternoon (Jan. 21) CHP received a call at 2:20 p.m.of a single-vehicle accident into a power pole on Sunland Drive in the south Bishop area.

A white, Ford F150 blew out its right front tire. The driver tried to maintain control of the vehicle, until it hit a power pole. The collision knocked the truck across the road into Brown’s Salvage Yard where major front-end damage occurred, hitting a large, fixed, metal container.

Upon arrival at 2:43 p.m., Southern California Edison workers needed to cut the power to 322 customers to replace the pole. CHP on the scene said, “It was fortunate the power lines did not fall down. They [SCE] just had to go down the street to the nearest transformer to cut the power.” SCE Edison’s official stated the power should be restored by 6:00 p.m.