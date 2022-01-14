Nevada Rural Housing Opens Sec. 8 Wait List

For Mineral, Esmerelda, and Nye Counties in Western Nevada . . .

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) announced its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV, also known as Section 8) waitlist will open on January 20 at 9 a.m. and will remain open until further notice. Based on the estimated need, the waitlist could open and close quickly, and therefore NRHA recommends anyone interested in applying to do so as soon as possible. Preference will be given to applicants with a landlord willing to participate in the HCV program, so NRHA also encourages landlords who are interested in participating to speak with their tenants about the opportunity to apply.

There are 1,393 vouchers allocated to all rural Nevada by The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD delegates the requirements of how the vouchers are distributed to the various qualifying income levels. NRHA uses a random lottery selection to award vouchers, which ensures all selections are made fairly.

To qualify for the Housing Choice Voucher, all households must meet income requirements set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Applications for NRHA’s list will be accepted online at NVRural.org/applicants. Nevada Rural Housing is an equal housing provider and offers reasonable accommodation to those who need application assistance. Nevada Rural Housing can be contacted at (775) 887-1795.