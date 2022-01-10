National Guard Ordered to Mammoth – Schools Shut Down

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered National Guard troops to Mammoth Lakes to help out with COVID testing, due to a rapid increase in positive cases. Mono County has become the number one (per capita) most infected county in California.

On Monday (1-10) Dr. Caryn Slack, Mono County Health Officer, ordered the temporary closure of in-person instruction and indoor activities within the Mammoth Unified School District – Mammoth High School, Mammoth Middle School, Mammoth Elementary School, Sierra High School, Husky Club, Mono County Office of Education’s Inclusive Preschool, and Inyo-Mono Advocates for Community Action Mammoth Head Start Preschool.

This closure is in response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases and the resulting impacts on staffing and resources upon local schools. Instruction and indoor activities may resume on Monday, January 28.

Last week, approximately 23% of students and 19% of staff were unable to be physically present within MUSD.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented number of cases in

Mono County, and with the high volume of students and staff who have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19, and the lack of staff now available to ensure compliance with Mono County Health Department,” stated Dr. Slack.

The Order does not apply to school-related activities that are conducted outdoors.

The National Gaurd is in town to aid OptumServe health care COVID testers with checking in individuals, and filling in when needed, as more staff currently needs to be hired.

The Gaurd will also provide increased security as several test sites around California, health care workers have faced violence.

OptumServe offers testing most Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 am – 7 pm in Mammoth Lakes at the Sierra Star Golf Course Club House.

Mono County COVID-19 testing schedule for January can be accessed here:

https://coronavirus.monocounty.ca.gov/pages/health.

Listen to KIBS/KBOV News for updates on Mono County testing sites throughout the county.