Mono County COVID Community Meeting

It’s been a tough start to 2022 for Mono County residents – Most COVID-infected county in California, Mammoth schools closed for three weeks, National Gaurd called in to help with testing, increased testing hours and locations.

To help recieve correct information, residents may join representatives from the Emergency Operations Center, Mono County Health Officer, Dr. Caryn Slack, Mammoth Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Wildman, and Dr. Craig Burrows, Chief Medical Officer, Mammoth Hospital for a bilingual community conversation.

Topics include:

– We’re All in this Together!

– Case Statistics Update

– MUSD Temporary In-Person Instruction Closure

– COVID-19 Testing Update

– Q&A

The meeting this Thursday, January 13, begins at 5:30 p.m. in English, with a Spanish translation option. The meeting will also be streaming LIVE on the Mono County Health Department Facebook page.

Meeting Details: https://coronavirus. monocounty.ca.gov/pages/ alerts#cc