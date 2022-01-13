Mammoth Snowboarder Makes U.S. Olympic Team

Congratulations to Mammoth-based snowboarder Dusty Henrickson for making Team USA on the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air Teams.

Announced at the conclusion of last weekend’s Toyota U.S. Grand Prix held in Mammoth, Henrickson will join 2018 Olympian Chris Corning and reigning Gold Medalist Red Gerard on the specialized team.

More team placements for skiing and snowboarding will be announced by the end of January, stated Team USA officials at the end of the Grand Prix.

Unfortunately, fan-favorite and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Shawn White, did not make the 2022 team. He pulled out of the competition due to an injury during a training session. White had indicated previously this would be his last Olympic participation, should he have made the team.