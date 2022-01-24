Community News, Local News, Local Scores

Mammoth Schools Back in Session

With declining COVID numbers, Dr. Caryn Slack, Mono County’s Health Officer, rescinded her Mammoth Unified School District school closure order on Thursday, January 20.

Students are back to in-class instruction as of today (1-24). The 3-week long order affected all six MUSD campuses, high, middle, elementary schools, along with Sierra High, Husky Club, and the preschool on campus of the elementary school.

The back-in-class condition means the scheduled matchup between the Mammoth Huskies and rivals BIshp Broncos Basketball will go on. Game time in Bishop is 7:30 p.m. for varsity boys. AM 1230 KBOV will cover the game live with Play-by -paly announcer Adam Gonzalez., with Live Stream on kibskbov.com.