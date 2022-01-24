Mammoth High Grad Makes U.S. Olympic Team

Mammoth High grad Carly Margulies has made the U.S. Winter Olympic Team in Freeski Halfpipe.

Margulies is ranked 4th in U.S. Women’s Halfpipe, and 11th in the world.

However, the U.S. ski team does not receive any government funding to support their trip. funding Now attending school at Westminster College, she’s trying to raise funds on GoFundMe for her team to attend the 2022 Olympic, which starts in 10 days. Her team relies solely on donations.

“I ain’t giving up because I have had 6 knee surgeries. That only motivates me more to come back and prove all the doubters wrong,” she recently posted on Facebook.