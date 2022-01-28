Inyo National Forest Seeking Snowmobiler’s Input

The Inyo National Forest announces that a series of meetings are scheduled to encourage collaborative discussion for Over Snow Vehicle operaters (OSV) planning.

There will be two virtual meetings via Zoom (sharing the same content) and three Coffee with the District Ranger meetings. The latter are designed to be an informal opportunity to look at OSV use in the field.

Tuesday, February 8th , virtual meeting, 2:00pm – 3:00pm,

Thursday, February 10th , virtual meeting, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Both meetings use the same ZOOM link: Meeting ID: 880 6163 2023, Passcode: 785599.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88061632023?pwd= amFXcXljYWJ6RTJ6Y0lxUmVITXprdz 09.

Saturday, February 12th, A live meeting, Coffee with the District Ranger – 10:00 am – 11:00 am Shady Rest Park, near OSV staging area, Town of Mammoth Lakes. 11:00 am – noon, the Sherwins, propane tanks at the Sherwin Creek Rd.

Saturday, February 26th – 10:00 am – 11:30 am, Bald Mountain Road/Deadman Summit Staging Area

Please join and share your concerns, ideas, and solutions. The Forest Service must develop an Over-Snow Vehicle Use Map (OSVUM), which identifies the roads, trails and areas where OSV use will be designated. The final product will be a map, showing where OSV use may be designated and, if appropriate, may be designated by class of vehicle and time of year.

Thanks to the Mammoth Lakes Trails and Public Access Foundation for providing the Zoom link for the virtual meeting and for providing the coffee for the Coffee with the District Ranger.