Happy National Day Of . . . Library Selfie Day

Sharing every day on our Monday – Friday hour-long newscasts, heard at 7:00 a.m and 12 Noon, the National Day Of . . . is a popular segment on KIBS/KBOV.

Today’s (1-26) National Day Of . . . was Library Selfie Day – posting a picture of your personal library, you at the library, or you at a bookstore.

Here are my favorite books at KIBS/KBOV – the Arcadia Series on Images of America. We have nine of them, Bishop, Cerro Gordo, Ghost Towns of Death Valley, Location Filming in the Alabama Hills, Lone Pine, Mount Whitney, Owens Valley, Railroads of Death Valley, Twenty Mule Teams of Death Valley.

Also of course Kendra Atleework’s Eastern Sierra Recreational Guide, the best guide of the Sierra for visitors and locals alike.