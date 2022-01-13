Grants Available to Reduce Local Air Pollution

The County of Inyo has announced a total of $1.4 million is available in grants to individuals, groups, non-profits, and governmental agencies interested in creating and completing projects to reduce local air pollution.

The County is seeking applications for projects that directly or indirectly reduce air pollution within the Owens Valley Planning Area, a swath of land from north of Aberdeen, south past Olancha.

Projects must be able to be completed by June 2025.

To answer questions and help applicants prepare competitive proposals, Inyo County is holding two virtual workshops on Thursday, January 20 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Known as the “CAPPII” program, check the county website for a link to the workshop. Questions may also be directed to InyoCAPPII@inyocounty.us.

Project applications will be accepted up to March 31, 2022.

CAPP funding was a result of a 2011 Abatement Order issued to the LADWP by the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District. The order stipulated that LADWP implement additional dust controls at Owens Lake and pay an excess

emission offset amount of $6.5 million – 85% of which was to go into a special fund for use on clean-air projects in Inyo, Mono, and Alpine counties, with special preference given to the Owens Valley Planning Area.