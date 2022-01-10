Election Season Has Begun – Sheriff Braun Goes First

It’s that time of year again – the 2022 Election Season opened on January 3.

Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun is the first to throw her hat into the ring, with re-election ads already appearing in local media this week.

Potential candidates have until March 11 to declare they are running, including incumbents. Candidates are now able to take out petitions to start gathering nomination signatures. (Using a nomination petition reduces filing fees for candidates – which is 1% of an elected position’s salary, without signatures)

Candidates for Congress, State Senate and Assembly, and County Supervisors will have to wait until later for new redistricting maps to be finalized as some district boundaries may change

Besides Gov. Newsom and Senator Diane Feinstein having to decide to seek an additional term, 11 Inyo County offices are up for grabs in the June Primary; County Supervisors – 1st District (currently held by Dan Totheroh), and 3rd District (Rick Pucci), Superintendent of Schools (Barry Simpson), Assessor (Dave Stottlemeyer), Auditor (Amy Shepard), Clerk-Recorder (Danielle Sexton), Coroner (Jason Molinar), District Attorney (Tom Hardy), Public Administrator (Patricia Barton), Sheriff (Jeff Hollowell*), Treasurer/Tax Collector (Alisha McMurtrie)

As happens often in some of the smaller local races, even if no one runs against the incumbents it’s not an automatic new term. Solo candidates’ names will still appear on the June ballot.

Special Districts, School Boards, and City Council elections are held in the state-wide general election in November 2022.

As with the 2020 General Election, every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot. Live voter polls will also be open on Primary Election Day, June 7.

Both Inyo and Mono County’s Registrar of Voters are ready to help any interested candidate to file out paperwork and guide them through the filing and election process.