Dodgers’ 40-Man Roster Predictions

With the New Year and a fair amount of change already having taken place, it’s a good time to take a look at where the Dodgers 40-man roster stands as of early January. – Remembering pitchers and catchers show up for Arizona spring training in just seven weeks.
First, let’s look at who’s missing from last year’s team.
Gone
- Scott Alexander (DFA)
- Andy Burns (Outrighted)
- Danny Duffy (Free agent)
- Joe Kelly (Free agent)
- Kenley Jansen (Free agent)
- Clayton Kershaw (Free agent)
- Corey Knebel (Signed 1 year deal with PHI)
- Sheldon Neuse (DFA)
- Jimmy Nelson (Free agent)
- Billy McKinney (Traded)
- Albert Pujols (Free agent)
- Zach Reks (Traded)
- Max Scherzer (Signed 3-year deal with NYM)
- Corey Seager (Signed 10-year deal with TEX)
- Jimmy Sherfy (Outrighted)
- Steven Souza (Free agent)
Additions This Winter
- Andrew Heaney (1-year deal)
- Daniel Hudson (1-year deal)
- Jorbit Vivas (Rule 5 protection)
- James Outman (Rule 5 protection)
- Eddys Leonard (Rule 5 protection)
- Jacob Amaya (Rule 5 protection)
- Michael Grove (Rule 5 protection)
40-Man Roster As It Stands Now
- Trevor Bauer
- Phil Bickford
- Justin Bruihl
- Walker Buehler
- Garrett Cleavinger
- Caleb Ferguson
- Tony Gonsolin
- Victor Gonzalez
- Brusdar Graterol
- Michael Grove
- Andrew Heaney
- Daniel Hudson
- Andre Jackson
- Tommy Kahnle
- Dustin May
- Darien Nunez
- Evan Phillips
- David Price
- Blake Treinen
- Julio Urias
- Alex Vesia
- Mitch White
Catchers
- Austin Barnes
- Will Smith
Infielders
- Jacob Amaya
- Matt Beaty
- Eddys Leonard
- Gavin Lux
- Max Muncy
- Edwin Rios
- Trea Turner
- Justin Turner
- Jorbit Vivas
Outfielders
- Cody Bellinger (Agreed to 1-year, $17 M deal)
- Mookie Betts
- Zach McKinstry
- James Outman
- AJ Pollock
- Luke Raley
- Chris Taylor (Re-signed, 4-year deal)
Will this be the final roster by opening day? Absolutely not. With the MLB lockout in place, transactions are, of course, frozen. Once teams can get back to work, it’s easy to assume the Dodgers try to add a starting pitcher or two before or into spring training.
This very much changes depending on how the league and the team handle Trevor Bauer’s legal situation. He currently remains under investigation for allegations of sexual assault.
Projected Lineup
- Mookie Betts (RF)
- Max Muncy (1B)
- Trea Turner (SS)
- Will Smith (C)
- Justin Turner (3B)
- Cody Bellinger (CF)
- AJ Pollock (DH)
- Chris Taylor (LF)
- Gavin Lux (2B)
Edited From DodgerNation