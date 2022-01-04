Dodgers’ 40-Man Roster Predictions

With the New Year and a fair amount of change already having taken place, it’s a good time to take a look at where the Dodgers 40-man roster stands as of early January. – Remembering pitchers and catchers show up for Arizona spring training in just seven weeks.

First, let’s look at who’s missing from last year’s team.

Gone

Additions This Winter

Andrew Heaney (1-year deal)

Daniel Hudson (1-year deal)

Jorbit Vivas (Rule 5 protection)

James Outman (Rule 5 protection)

Eddys Leonard (Rule 5 protection)

Jacob Amaya (Rule 5 protection)

Michael Grove (Rule 5 protection)

40-Man Roster As It Stands Now

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer

Phil Bickford

Justin Bruihl

Walker Buehler

Garrett Cleavinger

Caleb Ferguson

Tony Gonsolin

Victor Gonzalez

Brusdar Graterol

Michael Grove

Andrew Heaney

Daniel Hudson

Andre Jackson

Tommy Kahnle

Dustin May

Darien Nunez

Evan Phillips

David Price

Blake Treinen

Julio Urias

Alex Vesia

Mitch White

Catchers

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders

Jacob Amaya

Matt Beaty

Eddys Leonard

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Edwin Rios

Trea Turner

Justin Turner

Jorbit Vivas

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger (Agreed to 1-year, $17 M deal)

Mookie Betts

Zach McKinstry

James Outman

AJ Pollock

Luke Raley

Chris Taylor (Re-signed, 4-year deal)

Will this be the final roster by opening day? Absolutely not. With the MLB lockout in place, transactions are, of course, frozen. Once teams can get back to work, it’s easy to assume the Dodgers try to add a starting pitcher or two before or into spring training.

This very much changes depending on how the league and the team handle Trevor Bauer’s legal situation. He currently remains under investigation for allegations of sexual assault.

Projected Lineup

Mookie Betts (RF) Max Muncy (1B) Trea Turner (SS) Will Smith (C) Justin Turner (3B) Cody Bellinger (CF) AJ Pollock (DH) Chris Taylor (LF) Gavin Lux (2B)

