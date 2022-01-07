Dispersed Camping Collaborative Recognized

Perhaps it was the slogan “Poo Like A Pro” that garnered the attention of the U.S. Forest Service in their recent award to the Eastern Sierra Dispersed Camping Collaborative.

The effort to reduce trash, environmental damage, and sustainability to be caused by an expected invasion of visitors from the city and suburban areas – folks wanting to escape COVID restrictions and shutdowns, created the Eastern Sierra Dispersed Camping Collaboration.

A multi-platform campaign of County, Forest Service, and LADWP, officials, entitled Camp Like A Pro, was recognized by the Regional Forester and Research Station 2021 Director Honor Awards.

The program was nominated for the Collaborative addressing sustainability issues of widespread dispersed camping over the summer and early fall.. The initiative focused on education, implementation, stewardship, and infrastructure.

A map tool was developed showing where it is legal to disperse camp, along with the public information on the do’s and dont’s of dispersed camping. And . . . of course, the reminder to learn how to “Poo Like A Pro.”