City Manager Ron Phillips Released

At 11:30 AM today (Jan. 19) after a half-hour closed-door session, the Bishop City Council is releasing City Manager Ron Phillips from his employment contract in a “seperation agreement, ” effective on January 26th.

The city’s attorney stated no other information will be released at this time, and there was no reason given as to why Phillips was put on a personal Administrative Leave of Absence last week,

The attorney said Mr. Phillips will be entitled to a severence package based on his employment contract.