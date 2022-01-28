BLM and Forest Service Wants to Hear From Off-Road Users

The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office and the Inyo National Forest want to hear the public’s ideas on how to ensure off-highway vehicle trails are secure and well maintained on public lands throughout the Eastern Sierra.

The public is invited to provide input during a virtual public meeting planned for Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. This public meeting will provide off-highway vehicle users a chance to visit with the BLM and U.S. Forest Service staff to discuss changes or improvements that can help make everyone’s outdoor experience more enjoyable.

The BLM and Forest Service will use the public feedback to draft their grant applications for law enforcement, restoration, and ground operations and maintenance to be submitted to the California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program.

Please register to participate in the virtual public meeting at https://tinyurl.com/yckmwj5n .. Comments may also be emailed to the BLM at BLM_CA_Web_BI@blm.gov or to Jeremy DeCell at the Inyo National Forest at Jeremy.decell@usda.gov .

Photo Courtesy of BLM